The Sky Blues fell to 3-0 loss as the Bannsiders officially opened their new 3G pitch.

Former Ballymena men Matthew Shevlin and Cathair Friel scored either side of a wonder goal from Eoin Bradley.

And it was the 37-year-old who took the plaudits from Jeffrey after the game.

"We had periods of decent football, but then we fell victim to an Eoin Bradley wonder strike.

"I have to say he was excellent today, absolutely excellent.

"He gave a perfect example of centre forward play. He held the ball up and scored an absolute wonder goal."

It was an excellent performance by Bradley, who has been in sparkling form in recent weeks.

"It was good to get back on the pitch and back scoring," said the striker.

"That's two in my last two games.

"We had a good draw last week and a good win today.

"There was a big crowd here today, it was a big day for the club, and everything turned out well.