Draw made for second round of BetMcLean League Cup

Conducted by new NI Football League Chairman Colin Kennedy and Liam Beckett representing sponsors BetMcLean, the draw sees the twelve Premiership clubs enter the competition. Coleraine, who were the last winners of the competition following their victory over Crusaders in the 2019 final, have been drawn away to Bangor. There’s a local derby as Newry City AFC host Warrenpoint Town. Linfield travel to Ballyclare Comrades while Glentoran host Banbridge Town. Larne are also at home as they welcome Limavady United. All ties scheduled for Tuesday 14 September 2021 (kick-off: 7.45pm) unless advised. The full draw is as follows: Bangor v Coleraine (kick-off: 8pm) Crusaders v Moyola Park Institute v PSNI Portadown v Newington Dungannon Swifts v Armagh City Ballyclare Comrades v Linfield Glenavon v Portstewart Annagh United v Ballymena United Glentoran v Banbridge Town Loughgall v Lisburn Distillery Carrick Rangers v Dergview Newry City v Warrenpoint Town Dundela v Ballinamallard United Larne v Limavady United Cliftonville v HW Welders Ards v Dollingstown* * Tie to be played on Wednesday 15 September 2021 (kick-off: 8pm)