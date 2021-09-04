How It Happened: Carrick Rangers 0 Coleraine 3

88: 16-year-old Patrick Kelly almost capped his league debut with a goal for the Bannsiders but he was denied by both Shield sand Glendinning on the line

73: GOAL - Sweeping move see Kane feed Bradley down the right his first time cross picks out the unmarked Shevlin who fires low past Shields

70: Bradley's cross-field pass picks out McKendry who lays the ball back for Glackin, but his weak shot was easily saved by Shields

Matthew Shevlin (centre) takes the plaudits after putting Coleraine 2-0 ahead

48: GOAL - Kane whips a great ball into the box for Shevlin to turn and finish well past Shields

H/T: Carrick Rangers 0 Coleraine 1

31: RED CARD - Ervin receives his marching orders for pulling down Shevlin as he raced through on goal. Bradley curls the resulting free kick inches past the far upright

29: Nixon's knockdown sits up nicely for Kelly but he fires wide of the target from ten yards

24: McKendry beats his man before drilling a shot at goal, which Shields parries away for a corner

19: OFFSIDE - Coleraine have the ball in the net again but Lowry was harshly adjudged to be offside before heading home from Glackin's free kick

12: GOAL - Neat build up from the visitors sees the ball fed out to McKendry, whose cross-cum-shot beats new boy Shields and drops into the top corner

7: Glendinning's deep cross finds McGuckin at the back post but his shot fizzes across the face of goal and is cleared

5: Long kick out by Deane finds Bradley in the box, he pulls ball back for Shevlin, whose shot is deflected over for a corner. Glackin whipped the ball in again Lowry's close range header deflected out for another corner which comes to nothing