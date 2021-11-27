How It Happened: Coleraine 0 Cliftonville 0

78: Deane produces a superb double save to deny Addis from point black range and then scoop up the rebound

63: A loose pass from Gallagher allows Carson to play in substitute Bradley, but his dinked effort clips the crossbar

HALF TIME: Coleraine 0 Cliftonville 0

Cliftonville's Levi Ives tussles with Coleraine's Conor McKendry

45: Gormley finds space in front of goal, but O'Donnell produces an excellent block to deflect the effort over the bar

44: Glackin's free kick only half cleared ball falls for Shevlin, but his powerful effort was brilliantly stopped by McNicholas

35: McKendry picks up Carson's pass on the edge of the box, jinks past two defenders, but his shot is saved by McNicholas

25: Addis glances a header wide from McDonagh's free kick

21: Kearns plays a one-two with Gormley but fires well wide of the target

17: Gormley does well on the left-hand side before teasing an excellent cross into the six-yard box, but there's no-one there to head home

15: McDonagh's deep cross picked up by Ives at the back post, who tees up Gormley, but his shot is deflected wide by O'Donnell

2: Poor kick out by McNicholas as he kicks the ball straight to a Coleraine player the ball eventually falls for Shevlin, but the keeper recovers to block his effort

Coleraine: Deane, Kane, Traynor, O'Donnell, Brown, Lowry, Carson (Jarvis 79), Glackin (Wilson 83), McKendry, Kelly (Bradley 61), Shevlin (Friel 79).

Subs: Mullan, Parkhill, Henderson.

Cliftonville: McNicholas, Ives, Curran, McDonagh (McDermott 81), Lowe, Donnelly, Adis, Gormley, Turner, Gallagher (Curran 69, Kearns (O'Neill 81).

Subs: Dunne, Harney, Doherty, Coates.