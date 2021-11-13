How It Happened: Coleraine 2 Dungannon Swifts 0

81: Another slick passing move from the hosts sees Carson race into the box but his shot from a tight angle is saved by Nelson at the near post

69: Kane races down the right before delivering a cross to the back post which Carson volleys over

49: GOAL - Shevlin picks up the loose ball in the box before whipping a cross in for Friel to head past Nelson

Cathair Friel was on target for the Bannsiders

HALF TIME: Coleraine 1 Dungannon Swifts 0

34: Campbell turns inside the box but fires his shot over the bar

32: GOAL - Good play down the right-hand side by Carson and Kane, who tee up Glackin to whip a great ball into the box for Shevlin, who heads past Nelson

27: Glackin's free kick is glanced wide of the target by Shevlin

25: Lowry fizzes a shot inches over the bar from outside the box

21: A neat passage of play sees Shevlin and Glackin combine to release Traynor, but he drags his shot across the face of goal

Coleraine: Deane, Kane, Brown, Lowry, Carson, Wilson (Kelly 84), O'Donnell, Glackin, Traynor, Shevlin (Parkhill 90+1), Friel (Jarvis 72).

Subs: Henderson, Mullan, Bradley, Tweed.

Dungannon Swifts: Nelson, Coyle (Conway 78), Glynn, Cowan, Knowles, Mayse, Campbell (McAleer 78), Gallagher (McCready 59), McGinty, McBrien, McGee.

Subs: Groogan, McKendry, Glenny, Convie.