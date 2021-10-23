How It Happened: Coleraine 2 Warrenpoint Town 0

A goal at the start of either half from Matthew Shevlin earned Coleraine the points against Warrenpoint Town and moved the Bannsiders up to third in the table.

By Steven Crawford
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 6:00 pm
84: Deane reacts quickly to palm away an effort from McVeigh

82: Dillon picks out McCaffrey, but his acrobatic effort flies narrowly over the bar

68: Dillon's tries his luck with a long-range free kick but Deane tips over

Conor McKendry congratulates Matthew Shevlin after his second goal. PICTURE: David Cavan

66: Shevlin heads in from Traynor's cross, but again it is chalked off for offside

61: McKendry's clever pass releases Shevlin but he blazes over with only Mitchell to beat

52: GOAL - Friel breaks free down the left-hand side before slipping a pass inside for McKendry, who lays it on a plate for Shevlin to tap in from close range

46: O'Donnell produces a great block tackle to deny Maguire after he surged into the penalty box

Half Time: Coleraine 1 Warrenpoint Town 0

34: Maguire works a bit of space inside the box before forcing Deane into a save at the near post

24: Kane drives in a low cross for Friel to finish, but it's ruled out for offside

17: Kane surges into the box before delivering a low ball across the face of goal which Wade Slater does well to clear with Shevlin waiting to pounce

6: GOAL -Precise long ball by Traynor picks out the run of Shevlin who lobs the stranded Mitchell for his sixth league goal of the season

4: Mitchell out quickly to snuff out the danger as McKendry tries to play in Glackin

