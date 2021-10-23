How It Happened: Coleraine 2 Warrenpoint Town 0

84: Deane reacts quickly to palm away an effort from McVeigh

82: Dillon picks out McCaffrey, but his acrobatic effort flies narrowly over the bar

68: Dillon's tries his luck with a long-range free kick but Deane tips over

Conor McKendry congratulates Matthew Shevlin after his second goal. PICTURE: David Cavan

66: Shevlin heads in from Traynor's cross, but again it is chalked off for offside

61: McKendry's clever pass releases Shevlin but he blazes over with only Mitchell to beat

52: GOAL - Friel breaks free down the left-hand side before slipping a pass inside for McKendry, who lays it on a plate for Shevlin to tap in from close range

46: O'Donnell produces a great block tackle to deny Maguire after he surged into the penalty box

Half Time: Coleraine 1 Warrenpoint Town 0

34: Maguire works a bit of space inside the box before forcing Deane into a save at the near post

24: Kane drives in a low cross for Friel to finish, but it's ruled out for offside

17: Kane surges into the box before delivering a low ball across the face of goal which Wade Slater does well to clear with Shevlin waiting to pounce

6: GOAL -Precise long ball by Traynor picks out the run of Shevlin who lobs the stranded Mitchell for his sixth league goal of the season