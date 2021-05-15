How It Happened: Crusaders 0 Coleraine 1

90+1: A poor defensive header is snapped up by Burns, who fires a low shot towards goal, but it cannons off the far post

90: Gallagher produces a good save to palm away a Cushley free kick from the outside the box

81: Good breakaway as Doherty feeds Traynor, his cross into the box is met by Allen but Tuffey smothers the shot

James McLaughlin celebrates his goal with Matthew Shevlin

64: GOAL - Doherty plays it out wide for Allen, who whips a great ball into the box for McLaughlin to head home from close range

63: Great run and cross from Kane picks out Allen but he heads over from close range

54: McGonigle tests Gallagher with another free kick, but the keeper does well

51: Another free kick into the box is knocked down by Owens, this time into the path of Cushley, he eventually gets a shot off which Gallagher does well to block

48: Ruddy volley's over from the edge of the box from Owens' knock down

Half Time: Crusaders 0 Coleraine 0

45+3: Another great piece of football as Glackin plays in Doherty, his cross across the face of goal picks out Glackin, but he places his effort wide of the target

42: Cushley unleashes another powerful effort which smashes off the bar

39: Slick move from the visitors as Doherty plays in Kane, but his shot curls wide of the far post

34: Good save from Gallagher to palm over a curling free kick from Cushley

27: Clever pass from Traynor sends Shevlin scurrying into the box, but his shot on the turn is saved by Tuffey at his near post

21: O'Donnell is forced off following a collision with his own keeper

18: Cushley's corner flashes across the face of goal to Owens, but his stooping header is deflected over for another corner

11: Poor header from Bradshaw allows Shevlin to run in behind, he lays the ball off for Traynor to cross for Bradley to slot in from close range, but the goal was ruled out for offside

11: Long ball forward from O'Donnell plays in Shevlin, Tuffey is out quick to parry his initial effort and gets enough on the follow up to allow Larmour to clear

Crusaders: Tuffey, Weir, McGonigle, Cushley, Caddell (Patterson 71), Ruddy, Owens, Brown, Larmour, A Clarke, Bradshaw (T Burns 46).

Subs: Shields, Lowry, Kennedy, O'Rourke, R Clarke.

Coleraine: Gallagher, Kane, Traynor, O'Donnell (Mullan 21), Canning, Doherty, Lowry, Carson (McLaughlin 60), Glackin, Shevlin, Bradley (Allen 60).

Subs: Jarvis, Tweed, Parkhill, Nixon.

Referee: Stephen Gregg

