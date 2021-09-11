How It Happened: Dungannon Swifts 0 Coleraine 5

71: GOAL - Wilson wins the ball back in the Swifts half, he exchanges passes with Allen before slotting past Morre

70: Shevlin shows good strength to hold off his marker in the box, but he fires over

66: GOAL - Glackin finds space on the edge of the box and slots home a low finish past Moore

Stephen Lowry started the goal scoring for Coleraine at Dungannon Swifts

59: Penalty for the hosts as Glynn is blocked off by Kane in the box, but McCready's spot kick is parried away by Deane

54: Swifts work a corner routine Smyth sees his shot blocked but the ball eventually drops for McCready, but his effort is superbly tipped over by Deane

50: GOAL - Short free kick from Brown to Traynor, who crosses for Bradley, he controls the ball and slips it to Shevlin who finishes first time past Moore

H/T: Dungannon Swifts 0 Coleraine 2

45: GOAL - Quick break by the visitors sees Glackin play in McKendry, his cross was only parried by Moore and falls nicely for Bradley to tap into an empty net

41: Campbell wriggles free on the edge of the box, but loops his effort over the bar

31: Good build up sees McKendry tee up Glackin on the edge of the box, but he shoots straight at Moore

23: GOAL - Bradley chases down a long ball before laying it back for Kane to cross for Lowry to head home

18: Good pass by Lowry picks out Bradley's run, he holds off his man and gets his shot away, but Moore blocks well with his feet

11: Free kick 25 yards out after a handball and Bradley curls an effort which clips off the top of the bar

9: A corner is only partially cleared back to Mayse he drives into the box before curling a shot inches wide of the far post

7: McCready picks the ball up 20 yards and fires a low drive which beats Deane but strikes the inside of the post

5: Superb cross into the box by Glynn picks Campbell, but he blazes over from five yards