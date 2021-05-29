How It Happened: Larne 1 Coleraine 2

90: Steven Douglas brings his Irish League career to a close with a final appearance coming on for Doherty

89: Lowry finds space and test Mitchell with a low shot from the edge of the box

88: Doherty low shot palmed away by Mitchell

Curtis Allen scored the winner for Coleraine

80: Superb diagonal pass by Doherty picks out Nixon inside the box but his shot only finds the side netting

63: McKendry tries his luck from distance but Gallagher saves well

61: Scott loses his man in the box with a great turn and his first-time shot cannons off the face of the crossbar

59: Scott's cross from the right is deflected on to his own bar by Mullan, Lusty picks up the rebound, but his shot is saved by Gallagher

57: GOAL - Great cross in by Doherty and it's met by Allen at the near post to head past Mitchell

52: Carson plays a one-two with Glackin and drives into the box before forcing Mitchell into a good save

51: Doherty draws a good save out of Mitchell after he is found at the back post

49: GOAL - Carson feeds the ball out to Doherty, who whips a great ball into the box for McLaughlin, who forces the ball home from close range

47: McKendry breaks free Kane does brilliantly to get back and block his initial effort, but the Larne man picks up the rebound and forces Gallagher into a good save

HALF TIME: Larne 1 Coleraine 0

40: Neat build up play down the left sees Lynch whip a great cross in for Lusty, but his header is superbly tipped over by Gallagher

33: A surging run by Carson sees him drive a low ball into the six yard box, it somehow stays out despite ricocheting off Allen and Mitchell

29: Mitchell fails to gather a corner the ball falls for Allen at the back post, his shot clips the post and comes out to McLaughlin, whose shot is blocked and the ball is eventually cleared

24: McKendry slips a clever pass in to Lynch inside the box, and he forces Gallagher into a good save at his near post

22: At the other end Lusty whips a great low cross into the six-yard box, but the unmarked McMuray fails to get enough contact on in to tap it home

21: Good move by the visitors a McLaughlin pulls a cross back across the face of goal, if finds Doherty but somehow his low shot is cleared off the line by Kelly

9: GOAL - Swift break away by the hosts sees the ball break for teenager Lusty 20 yards out and he drills a low shot past Gallagher

1: Mitchell does well to claim Doherty's cross with Allen putting pressure on

Larne: C Mitchell, Kelly (Adair 44), Scott (Wood 78), Lynch, A Mitchell, McKendry, Wade Slater, D'Sena, McMuray, Lusty, Greer (Sloan 66).

Subs: Mottley-Henry, Curran, Foster.

Coleraine: Gallagher, Kane, Carson, Canning, Mullan, Doherty, Lowry, Jarvis (Nixon 46), Glackin, McLaughlin, Allen (Wilson 81).

Subs: Douglas, Parkhill, Beverland, Brennan, Kelly.