Josh Carson loving his new role with in-form Coleraine

Carson has played a key role in the Bannsiders current unbeaten run scoring in the 2-0 win over Crusaders on Monday night.

The 28-year-old is thriving playing alongside Stephen Lowry in a central midfield role.

“I’m enjoying playing in the centre of midfield,” said Carson.

Josh Carson is hoping to get on the score sheet more regularly following his goal against Crusaders

“I always played centrally when I was younger but as I went up the ranks and progressed, I got shipped out wide.

“Whilst I enjoy playing there, you are more involved in the centre although I pick up more bookings!

“However, it gives me licence to get into the box and stay a bit deeper as well so I’m really enjoying it.

“I’m chuffed to be playing and to be on the pitch alongside Stephen Lowry has been brilliant.”

Carson’s goal at Seaview was his first in 51 games for the Bannsiders, and he is hoping he won’t have to wait as long for his next.

“The goal was brilliant,” he said.

“It’s about time I got one and thankfully I was there to take the chance.

“It is brilliant to break the duck and get back on the scoresheet.”

Whilst Coleraine are unbeaten in their last five league games Glenavon are without a win in that time, but Carson is still expecting a tough test tonight.

“I don’t think we beat them last season as there were three draws,” he said.