Oran Kearney commits his future to Coleraine

Kearney has been instrumental in the Bannsiders push for honours in recent seasons.

He steered them to Irish Cup and League cup success either side of a short sabbatical with St Mirren.

In the past two seasons he has also secured second-place finishes in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Oran Kearney has signed a new three-year contract with Coleraine

Kearney’s success has also been felt on the continent as well as he led the Bannsiders to victory over European regulars NK Maribor.

In recent weeks the club have announced an ambitious redevelopment plan for their Showgrounds home following on from the installation of a 3G surface this summer.

And chairman Colin McKendry is delighted Kearney will be there to lead them into this exciting new era.

“The Board of Directors are delighted that Oran has signed this new contract,” he said.

“The offer has been on the table for quite some time but we wanted to put our full focus into ending the season well.

“Our success in recent seasons is well documented and we believe that Oran can take us even further.

“This is an exciting time for Coleraine Football Club both on and off the pitch with the redevelopment plans and we want Oran to be a central part of that.

“I’ve no doubt that we have a lot to look forward to in the weeks, months and years ahead under Oran’s leadership.”

READ MORE:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe