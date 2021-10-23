Oran Kearney hails Coleraine's fighting spirit

The Bannsiders went from oe up to 2-1 down at The Oval but they kept plugging away and got their reward thanks to Cathair Friel’s late goal.

Kearney was delighted to see his boys stay positive “even when the chips were down” with Lyndon Kane leading the charge.

“We have a great changing room and a great bunch and the one thing you’ll never doubt is that there is people in there with big hearts and Lyndon being right in the front of it,” he said.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney

“Even when the chips are down, that’s what football and life is all about, and you’ve got to make sure to keep fighting and slugging.

“We hung in there enough, we weathered the storm and it’s a great play for the goal.

“Lyndon broke a couple of lines and rather than passing, he just went on a run.

“He keeps going between players and I think everyone is waiting for someone to tackle him but he takes smart touches through the middle.

“He then has the vision to pick out Cathair with a great weight of pass and it was a really good finish.”

Warrenpoint Town travel to The Showgrounds today and Kearney is expecting another tough challenge.

“We’ve been to Carrick a couple of times this year and we’ve had our fill of it,” he said.