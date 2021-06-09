Oran Kearney key to Rodney Brown's return

The defender is back at the Showgrounds after four-and-a-half years at Crusaders.

And the lure of working with Kearney at the Bannsiders again proved too strong for the 25-year-old as he penned a three-year deal.

“I know what Oran is all about and I know what I need to do for him,” he said.

Oran Kearney welcomes Rodney Brown back to Coleraine. PICTURE: DAVID CAVAN

“The way he spoke, not even football-wise, but on a personal level, he helps you off the pitch too.

“He’s definitely the right man to come and play for.

“Coleraine are up there competing with the full-time clubs, which is exceptional and it’s only a matter of time before they kick on again.

“When I left it was to try and win trophies and Crusaders were challenging at that time.

“I also got a few years full-time football as well, but now I’m looking for part-time again and do a bit of work along with my dad outside football.

“When Oran came and spoke to me I knew my heart was set on coming back. I’m just glad to be back and can’t wait to get started again.”

Brown’s versatility could prove vital for Coleraine, but he knows there has a lot of competition in the squad.

“When I was first here it was really my first experience of Irish League football," he said.

“I more or less played every game under Oran, but I was playing in left midfield, then left back and now I’ve ended up playing left centre back, which is probably my preferred position at the moment.

“But I don’t mind where I play as long as I can get playing.

“I’m more experienced and I know the league better now.

“My aim is to get into the team, but it’s going to be a big ask to get into the starting eleven every week when you look at how well Coleraine have performed.

“There’s so much quality, but it’s up to me now, if I can get going and hit the ground running in pre-season.”

