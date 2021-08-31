Oran Kearney looking for returns on the road as Coleraine visit Cliftonville

The city visit will put Kearney’s players up against a Reds side bolstered by the addition of fresh faces and a fresh surface at Solitude.

Cliftonville kicked off the season on Saturday with home victory over Carrick Rangers, with Coleraine on the road now for the second successive match aiming to recover from Friday’s defeat in Larne.

With the Bannsiders also putting the focus on pitch developments across the close-season period, life away from home is a challenge Kearney accepts as short-term pain for long-term gain.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney. Pic by Pacemaker.

“It’s another away game and with the pitch being laid we’ll be on our travels for a few games,” said Kearney. “It’s always a tough game there and I know they have put down a new surface in the summer and by all accounts it’s in great shape as well.

“Cliftonville have recruited well and throughout the league it has been the same.

“They will all bring their own troubles and I’m sure Tuesday night will be no different.”

Despite full points over Carrick on Saturday, Cliftonville Paddy McLaughlin is confident there is more to come from his side.

“I certainly think we can play a lot better at times and we looked a wee bit edgy and a wee bit nervy,” said McLaughlin on the official Cliftonville website. “That comes with the expectation that’s on them and rightly so because they’re good players, so once you get the first win out of the road and the first three points on the board, I think everything else will be a lot better.

“I think it’s important to remember that we came here to win the game and we got it, even though it did look a bit scrappy.”

It marks one of three midweek Danske Bank Premiership dates - with the remaining scheduled fixtures postponed due to international call-ups impacting on the Irish League clubs.

Crusaders host Portadown having suffered defeat on Saturday to Linfield, with the latter sharing the derby spoils at home to Glenavon on Friday night.

Carrick welcome a Warrenpoint Town outfit flying high following a first win in club history on the opening day of a Premiership season.

