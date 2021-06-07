Rodney Brown makes return to Coleraine

The 25-year-old previously spent 18 months at The Showgrounds before making the move to Seaview in 2016.

Oran Kearney was disappointed to lose the former Linfield man back then so was only too happy to bring him back to the Bannsiders when the opportunity arose.

"We know Rodney very well as he was here before and made fantastic progress before leaving for Crusaders," he said.

Rodney Brown has signed a three-year contract with Coleraine. PICTURE: David Cavan

"It is well documented that we didn't want him to leave but we have watched him mature into a good defender and he is a real 'Steady Eddie'.

"Rodney knows how we work, he is still good friends with people at the club, so it should prove to be a smooth transition back for him.

"We know he enjoyed his first spell here and he is looking forward to getting back at it."

