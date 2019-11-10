Oran Kearney gives his reaction to being linked with the Northern Ireland job

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney has had his say on reports linking him with the Northern Ireland job, saying it was 'news to him'.

Some bookmakers have made the Ballymoney man second favourite behind Stephen Robinson to take over the national team following Michael O'Neill's decision to take the reins at Stoke City.

Kearney though seemed to pour cold water on the rumours following the Bannsiders 4-0 win over Glenavon yesterday.

That victory made it 52 games unbeaten for Kearney as Showgrounds boss, and maintained their position at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership.

The 41-year-old did however say it was flattering that the job he is doing at Coleraine, as well as the work he did keeping St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership, was being recognised.

"It's a bit surreal to be mentioned as a contender for the Northern Ireland job, but it's nice that the work that we are doing here is being recognised, and people are standing up and taking notice of it," he said.

"Any publicity for us and the club as a whole is good publicity.

"To be honest it's the first I've heard about it, it's speculation and that's all it is at this point in time.

"I don't have an agent and I'm not out there looking for anything.

"I worried a lot this week, but it was about getting three points against Glenavon."