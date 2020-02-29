Oran Kearney gives update on Chris Johns' future

Oran Kearney says there is a possibility that Chris Johns will remain at Coleraine despite the keeper being linked with a move to Linfield.

Reports last week suggested the stopper has agreed to move to the Blues once his contract runs out with the Bannsiders at the end of the season.

But speaking after their Irish Cup quarter-final win over Larne on Friday night the Coleraine boss said Johns has two or three options open to him including remaining at The Showgrounds.

"At this point in time Chris is a Coleraine player," said Kearney.

"It's complex I suppose as to what the future will look like.

"But that's all the stuff for me look at off the pitch, moving forward there's still a lot of work to see what happens.

"There's two or three different pathways that Chris could be looking at at this moment in time, with one of them being possibly staying at Coleraine.

"I've a great trust in Chris and I've a great relationship with him and his father.

"At this point in time it's work in progress like it is with other players.

"It's not something that we publicise or go shouting about because the big picture is what happens on the pitch.

"Chris has had a fantastic month, he was exceptional again tonight, he's had a fantastic season, like he always has had under me here, and that's all I want for the next nine or ten games.

"We'll look after the rest of it in due course."