Oran Kearney's future at St Mirren in doubt claims report

Reports coming out of Scotland this morning have suggested Oran Kearney's future at St Mirren is in doubt.

The Scottish Sun report Kearney MAY leave the Scottish Premiership side after a a meeting with chairman Gordon Scott and his board.

The Ballymoney man has been heavily linked with a return to former club Coleraine.

The Bannsiders have yet to appoint a successor to Rodney McAree, who left the the club on May 10th.

Kearney, who has two years left on his contract with the Buddies, seemed to rule himself out of the running a fortnight ago.

But the report suggests there is a big question mark over his future in Paisley, despite the playing staff getting ready to return for pre-season on Monday.

It seems the situation could be resolved over the weekend.