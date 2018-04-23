PREMIERSHIP: Darren McCauley talks us through the goals which keeps the title race going

Darren McCauley's brace for Coleraine against Linfield on Saturday ensured the Danske Bank Premiership title race will go to the final game of the season.

The midfielder struck twice in the last fifteen minutes to earn the Bannsiders a draw and keep them level on points with fellow challengers Crusaders.

Darren McCauley celebrates his second goal against Linfield.

McCauley produced two cool finishes to seal a share of the spoils.

He sent Roy Carroll the wrong way from the penalty spot after Ian Parkhill had been brought down, before producing an excellent finish past the for international keeper two minutes later.

Speaking to the press afterwards McCauley them through his goals, which took him to 19 for the season.