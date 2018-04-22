PREMIERSHIP: Injury blow for Coleraine's Lyndon Kane

Coleraine have suffered an injury blow with the news Lyndon Kane has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The defender was stretchered off during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Linfield.

The Bannsiders had hoped the injury wasn't as bad as first feared as he left Windsor Park on crutches on Saturday evening.

However, an x-ray later that evening confirmed he had suffered a broken metatarsal.

Kane missed the first five months of the season with a similar injury.

He is obviously devastated at the news he is now set to miss next Saturday's crucial final league game at Glenavon and the Irish Cup final against Cliftonville.

He tweeted: "Absolutely devastated to have broken my foot again and be out for the rest of the season but still two massive games left for the lads, hopefully they can do the business."

Boss Oran Kearney tweeted Kane would bounce stronger.

"Devastated for @LyndonKane2 picking up another injury, he has a super @ColeraineFC support network around him and will have no choice but to bounce back bigger and stronger."

Meanwhile, the club has announced ticketing details for next Saturday's game at Mourneview Park.

Coleraine have received 1600 tickets in total for the fixture – 1350 adult tickets and 250 concessions.

These will go on sale to season ticket holders first tomorrow (Monay 23 April) 9am – 9pm from the Club Shop (one ticket per holder).

A general sale will commence on Tuesday (9am – 9pm) and will go sale on for the rest of the week.