PREMIERSHIP: Oran Kearney and Guti linked with Scottish Premiership job

What have Coleraine manager Oran Kearney and former Real Madrid star Guti got in common?

Well they are both being linked with the vacant managerial position at St Mirren.

Reports from BBC Scotland today suggest Kearney is on a list of potential candidates the Buddies wish to interview.

Alan Stubbs, who previously managed Hibernian and Rotherham, and former Wigan and Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell are others under consideration.

But the name of Guti is an interesting one.

The former Champions League winner has been in touch with the Paisley club.

The frontrunners for the St Mirren post are ex-Ross County manager Jim McIntyre and former Hearts and MK Dons boss Robbie Neilson.

The Championship winners hope to appoint their new manager within the next seven days, with interviews expected to take place next week.