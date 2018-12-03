Rodney McAree lays it on the line to Coleraine stars

Rodney McAree pulled no punches with his Coleraine squad following the defeat to Newry City.

McAree was left disappointed with a below par performance from the Bannsiders and challenged the players to shape up or ship out.

“As manager I’ll take the responsibility for it and I’m big enough to hold my hands up and say it wasn’t good enough so I think others will have to do the same," he said.

“People will have to go away from it and assess their own game and work out if they want to continue to play for Coleraine for the foreseeable future, or if they don’t want to play here and move elsewhere.

“I think having done so well last season and being on such a run and not being used to losing games of football, people were used to getting a pat on the back.

“If that same player is happy to get a pat on the back then that same person should be able to take a little bit of criticism from time to time.

“There are more pats on the back than criticism but it’s dealing with the criticism in the right manner and accepting responsibility.

“At this moment of time we need a fresh up in January but there’s a month of football still to be played and players have to show the right desire to stay at this football club.”