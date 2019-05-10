Rodney McAree leaves Coleraine post by mutual consent

Coleraine Football Club have have announced they have parted company with manager Rodney McAree by mutual consent

Former Dungannon manager McAree will leave the Showgrounds with immediate effect.

In a statement last night Coleraine said: “The Board of Directors would like to place on record their thanks to Rod for the efforts and commitment he has made since his appointment and wish him well for the future.

“The club will now begin the process of recruiting a new manager.

“No further comment will be made at this time. A further statement will follow in due course.”