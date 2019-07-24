Slick Wolves side cruise past Coleraine in Foyle Cup

English Premier side, Wolverhampton Wanderers' U14s cruised past a Coleraine side that put up a stern fight in the first fifteen minutes on day two of the O'Neills Foyle Cup tournament.

The Bannsiders, however, could have went ahead from a 30 yard free kick by centre back Jack Elliott that beat the Wolves keeper but came off the crossbar.

But their English counterparts were just too strong for the Coleraine boys and after Suleman Khan broke the deadlock on 21 minutes, tapping in from a low cross from the right, the writing was on the wall for the local team.

A further goal from a corner saw Filozofe Mabete head home from close range to go in 2-0 at the break.

The second period saw an early goal from Wolves Usman Khan to make it three. A mazy run on the right saw the winger cut in and slot under the advancing Coleraine keeper.

A missed penalty ensued for the English side before a neat free by Mason Rees made it 4-0.

Action from Crusaders against Derry City Ladies in the u-11 ONeills Foyle Cup clash at Brandywell on Tuesday.

Coleraine heads went down after this and a mistake by full-back Dylan Johnston let in striker Nathan Fraser to wrap things up for the English side. The final score was 5-0 and this Wolves team will no doubt go a long way in this year’s competition.

Derry and Crusaders serve up cracker draw!

Meanwhile, played in blistering conditions at the Brandywell, the U11 Girls O’Neills Foyle Cup game between Derry City and Crusaders had an edge

to it throughout.

Both sides showed some fantastic skills in passing and shooting with the two captains, Crues Lily Horner and Derry’s Ava McConnell having their own personal battle in midfield.

Best chances in the first period fell to Crusaders but some excellent by the Derry goalkeeper kept the score at 0-0.

It was the Belfast side that opened the scoring early in the second half, a superb long range shot by Emma Brown finding the top corner.

The Derry girls were not going to be outdone and within four minutes drew level, Ellen McDermott breaking through and pushing the ball under the advancing keeper in the Crues goal. Notable for her workrate in the Derry forward line was the small for fiery Abbie Curran.

An excellent footballing display by both teams saw stalemate at the end and a share of the spoils. It was a great advertisement for ladies football served up at Brandywell!



Oxford See Off Ballymena’s Northend at Leafair!

Oxford United U12s followed on from their emphatic 10-0 victory over Eglinton Eagles on Monday with another clear victory at a sunny but windy Leafair Park with a 7-0 drubbing of Ballymena side Northend United.

The Derry team were in control from the first whistle and went into an early lead when Jack Doherty beat the keeper with a 20 yard piledriver.

Further first half goals in the 10th, 18th, 21st and last minute saw them go in at half time with a 5-0 lead, the best of them a 25 yards free kick from Joshua Johnston which gave the Northend netminder no chance.

The second period saw a bit more pressing from Northend but it was Oxford who pulled out another two goals to give them a clear victory.

Impressive for Oxford were midfielders Joshua Johnson and Jack Doherty while up front, Jack Lynch and Kyle Riddle shone. Ballymena also had their star with full-back Clodagh Maguire holding her own against the Oxford attack.



Today's Fixtures (Wednesday) - 10:45 Aileach A Dungannon Utd v Aileach FC; 11:30 Aileach A Newbuildings v Dungannon Utd; 12:15 Aileach A Top of Hill Celtic v Sion Swifts Colts; 13:00 Aileach A Ballymena United v Newtown Y; 13:45 Aileach A Sion Swifts Colts v Ballymena United; 10:45 Aileach B Trojans FC v East Donegal Schoolboys; 11:30 Aileach B Aileach FC v Magherafelt Sky Blues; 12:15 Aileach B Glen Rovers v Phoenix Ath; 13:00 Aileach B Phoenix Ath v Top of Hill Celtic; 13:45 Aileach B Newtown Y v Bertie Peacock Y Colts; 10:45 Templemore Sports Complex A Sion Swifts Juniors v Strabane Athletic; 11:30 Templemore Sports Complex A Tristar Juniors v Sion Swifts Juniors; 12:15 Templemore Sports Complex A CYFC v Maiden City Colts; 13:00 Templemore Sports Complex A Limavady United Colts v Hillsborough Boys; 13:45 Templemore Sports Complex A Maiden City Colts v Limavady United Colts; 14:30 Templemore Sports Complex A Carndonagh FC v Ballinamallard FC; 15:15 Templemore Sports Complex A Don Boscos v Foyle Harps Colts; 16:00 Templemore Sports Complex A Ballinamallard FC v Don Boscos; 10:45 Templemore Sports Complex B Coleraine Colts v Foyle Harps; 11:30 Templemore Sports Complex B Ballymoor FC v Coleraine Colts; 12:15 Templemore Sports Complex B Tristar v Sion Swifts; 13:00 Templemore Sports Complex B Glen Rover Colts v Bertie Peacock YL; 13:45 Templemore Sports Complex B Sion Swifts v Glen Rover Colts; 14:30 Templemore Sports Complex B Clooney Rovers v Kilmacrennan Celtic; 15:15 Templemore Sports Complex B Kilmacrennan Celtic v Carndonagh FC; 16:00 Templemore Sports Complex B Foyle Harps Colts v Swilly Rovers; 10:45 Templemore Sports Complex C Mulroy Academy v Maiden City Academy; 11:30 Templemore Sports Complex C Foyle Harps v Illistrin FC; 12:15 Templemore Sports Complex C Eglinton Eagles v v Ballymoney Y; 13:00 Templemore Sports Complex C Ballymoney Y v Tristar; 13:45 Templemore Sports Complex C Bertie Peacock YL v Bonagee United

14:30 Templemore Sports Complex C Clooney Villa v Newell FC; 15:15 Templemore Sports Complex C Foyle Harps Juniors v Quigleys Point Swifts

16:00 Templemore Sports Complex C Newell FC v Foyle Harps Juniors; 10:45 Templemore Sports Complex D Magherafelt Sky Blue Colts v Glentoran

11:30 Templemore Sports Complex D Strabane Athletic v Top of Hill Celtic Colts; 12:15 Templemore Sports Complex D Don Boscos Colts v Oxford United; 13:00 Templemore Sports Complex D Oxford United v CYFC; 13:45 Templemore Sports Complex D Hillsborough Boys v Kick Start; 14:30 Templemore Sports Complex D Ballinamallard Coltsv Kildrum Tigers; 15:15 Templemore Sports Complex D Kildrum Tigers v Clooney Villa; 16:00 Templemore Sports Complex D Quigleys Point Swifts v Coleraine FC.

Under-10 - 10:45 Leafair A Ballymoor FC v Illistrin FC Colts; 11:30 Leafair A Buncrana Hearts v Don Boscos FC; 12:15 Leafair A Oxford Utd v Tummery Athletic; 13:00 Leafair A Kildrum Tigers Ballyraine FC; 13:45 Leafair A Phoenix Athletic Colts v Coleraine FC; 10:45 Leafair B Limavady Utd v East Donegal Junior; 11:30 Leafair B Dungiven Celtic v Strabane Athletic Juniors; 12:15 Leafair B Lagan Colts v Carryduff Colts; 13:00 Leafair B Foyle Harps v Killea FC; 13:45 Leafair B South Donegal Sboys v Greencastle FC; 10:45 Magee A Maiden City Academy v Donegal Town FC; 11:30 Magee A St Oliver Pkt Colts v Aileach FC; 10:45 Magee B Dungannon Utd v Glen Rovers; 11:30 Magee B Foyle Harps Colts v Clooney SS; 10:45 Oakgrove A St Oliver Pkt Juniors v Cookstown Youth; 11:30 Oakgrove A Newtowne Youth v Swilly Rovers; 12:15 Oakgrove A St Oliver Pkt v Bright Stars; 13:00 Oakgrove A Ballinamallard Colts v Maiden City Academy Colts; 13:45 Oakgrove A Eglinton Eagles v East Donegal Colts; 10:45 Oakgrove B Cliftonville FC v Phoenix Athletic; 11:30 Oakgrove B Strabane Athletic Colts v Illistrin FC;l 12:15 Oakgrove B Coleraine Colts v Clonmany Shamrocks; 13:00 Oakgrove B Bertie Peacock YL v Sion Swifts Colts; 13:45 Oakgrove B Kick Start FC v Strabane Athletic; 10:45 Oakgrove C Lagan Harps v Bonagee Utd

11:30 Oakgrove C Milford Utd v Trojans FC; 10:45 Oakgrove D Carryduff Jets v Don Boscos Colts; 11:30 Oakgrove D Ballymoney Youth v Fintown Harps.

Under-11 - 10:45 Bishops Field A FC Dallas v East Donegal Colts; 11:30 Bishops Field A Foyle Harps Colts v Glen Rovers; 12:15 Bishops Field A Glenavon FC v Tummery Athletic; 13:00 Bishops Field A Don Boscos Colts v Dergview FC; 13:45 Bishops Field A Bonagee Utd v Portrush FC; 10:45 Bishops Field B Dungannon Utd v Trojans FC; 11:30 Bishops Field B St Oliver Pkt v Ardstraw Youth; 12:15 Bishops Field B NFC Kesh v Bertie Peacock Youth League; 13:00 Bishops Field B Coleraine FC v Lisnaskea Rovers; 13:45 Bishops Field B East Belfast FC v Sion Swifts; 10:45 Scroggy Rd 3G A Strabane Athletic v Maiden City Academy Colts; 11:30 Scroggy Rd 3G A Newell FC v Letterkenny Rovers; 12:15 Scroggy Rd 3G A Glentoran FC v South Donegal Sboys; 13:00 Scroggy Rd 3G A East Donegal Sboys v Coleraine Olympic; 13:45 Scroggy Rd 3G A Inishowen Youth League v Magherafelt Sky Blues; 10:45 Scroggy Rd 3G B Ballymena Utd v Tristar FC; 11:30 Scroggy Rd 3G B St Oliver Pkt Colts v Glen Rovers Colts; 12:15 Scroggy Rd 3G B Oxford Utd v Carniny Youth; 13:00 Scroggy Rd 3G B Limavady Utd v Aileach FC; 13:45 Scroggy Rd 3G B Maine Castle FC v Foyle Harps; 10:45 Strabane - Melvin Mini A Milford Utd v Top of Hill Celtic; 11:30 Strabane - Melvin Mini A Phoenix Athletic v Illistrin FC; 10:45 Strabane - Melvin Mini B Ballinamallard Utd v Crusaders Hatchets; 11:30 Strabane - Melvin Mini B Rosario FC v Ballymoney Utd; 10:45 Vale Centre, A St Oliver Pkt Jun v Ballinamallard Colts; 11:30 Vale Centre, A Ballymoney Youth v Rosario Youth; 10:45 Vale Centre, B Crusaders FC v Don Boscos; 11:30 Vale Centre, B Magherafelt Sky Blue Colts v Glentoran 09.

Under-12 - 13:00 Camus Strabane Athletic v Glen Rovers; 13:00 Clooney Park West 1 Cliftonville FC v Lagan Harps; 13:00 Killea Foyle Harps v Killea FC; 13:00 Leafair St Oliver Pkt Colts v Carndonagh FC; 13:00 Lifford Celtic Donegal Sboys vBertie Peacock YL; 13:00 Lisnagelvin 1 Limavady Utd Colts v Draperstown Celtic; 13:00 Lisnagelvin 2 Maiden City Academy v Letterkenny & District; 13:00 Maginn Park Institute FC v Inishowen YL; 13:00 Oakland Dungannon Utd v Trojans FC; 13:00 Prehen 1 Ballymena Utd v Oxford Utd; 13:00 Prehen 2 Top of Hill Celtic v Portrush FC; 13:00 Roe Mill Road 1 Don Boscos Colts v Ballymoney Youth; 13:00 Roe Mill Road 2 Limavady Utd v Phoenix Athletic; 13:00 St Canices Pk Eglinton Eagles v Northend Utd; 13:00 St Columbs Pk 1 Ballymoor FC v Mountjoy Utd; 13:00 St Columbs Pk 2 Ballinamallard Utd v Tristar FC; 13:00 Strabane - Melvin 3G Sion Swifts v South Donegal Sboys; 13:00 Templemore Swilly Lansdowne Boys v St Oliver Pkt; 13:00 Thornhill College 1 Moyola Park v Don Boscos; 13:00 Wilton Park Sheffield Utd v Willow Park.

Under-13 - 15:00 Ardmore Derry City FC v Donegal Town; 15:00 Clooney Park West 1 South Donegal Sboys v Motherwell; 15:00 Clooney Park West 2 Dergview Utd v Bright Stars; 15:00 Curragh Road 3G Dungannon Utd v Tristar FC; 15:00 Killea Draperstown Celtic v Killea; 15:00 Killygordon Finn Harps FC v Maiden City Academy; 15:00 Leafair St Oliver Pkt v Ballymoney Athletic; 15:00 Lisnagelvin 1 Sheffield Utd v Top of Hill Celtic; 15:00 Maginn Park Inishowern YL v Institute FC; 15:00 Nelson Drive Lisnaskea Rovers v Don Boscos FC; 15:00 Oakland Albert Foundry v J MAcademy; 15:00 Roe Mill Road 1 Limavady Utd v Phoenix Athletic; 15:00 St Canices Pk Tummery Athletic v Eglinton Eagles; 15:00 St Columbs Stadium Camlough Rovers v Newhill FC; 15:00 Strabane - Melvin 3G East Donegal Sboys v Mountjoy Utd; 15:00 The Glebe Crumlin Utd v Raphoe Town; 15:00 Thornhill College 1 Foyle Harps FC v Letterkenny Rovers; 15:00 Thornhill College 2 Ballymoney Youth v IFA Girls Dev Sq; 15:00 Vale Centre Sion Swifts v Newtowne Youth

15:00 Wilton Park Dundee Utd v Oxford Utd.

Under-14 - 17:00 Brandywell Showgrounds Maiden City Academy v St Oliver Pkt; 15:00 Brooke Park Institute FC v Altrincham FC; 17:00 Brooke Park Tristar FC v Sheffield Utd; 17:00 Clooney Park West 1 Sion Swifts v Inishowen YL; 17:00 Lettershandoney Coleraine FC v Trojans FC; 17:00 Lifford Celtic Lifford Celtic v Wolves; 15:00 Lisnagelvin 2 Ardstraw Youth v Donegal Sboys; 15:00 Prehen 2 Newhill FC v Tristar Colts FC; 13:00 Prehen 3 Dragons de la Vaucouleurs (France) v St Patricks Castlederg; 15:00 Prehen 3 Limavady Utd v Hibernian FC; 17:00 St Columbs Pk 1 Oxford Utd v Barnsley FC; 17:00 St Columbs Pk 2 Eglinton Eagles v FD Suomi (Finland); 17:00 Strabane - Melvin 3G St Catherines FC v Glenavon FC; 17:00 Templemore Central Letterkenny Rovers v East Donegal Sboys; 17:00 Templemore Swilly Foyle Harps v Global Premier Soccer; 17:00 The Glebe Enniskillen Rangers v Lisburn YL.

Under-15 - 17:00 Ardmore Hearts v Kells Blackwater; 17:00 Camus Phoenix v Ballymoney; 17:00 Curragh Road 3G Finn Harps v Carlisle Utd; 17:00 Killygordon Inter Revolution USA v St Catherines; 17:00 Lisnagelvin 1 Oliver Plunkett FC v Newry Utd; 17:00 Lisnagelvin 3 Beann Mhadaghainn v East Donegal Sboys; 17:00 Nelson Drive Northend Utd v Churchill; 17:00 Prehen 1 Derry City v Newhill; 17:00 Prehen 4 Willowbank v Bushmills Youth; 17:00 Roe Mill Road 1 Maiden City v Limavady Utd; 17:00 Roe Mill Road 2 Bertie Peacocks v Institute; 17:00 St Columbs Stadium Coleraine FC v Drumbar.

Under-16 - 19:00 Brandywell Showgrounds Culmore v Beann Mhadaghainn; 19:00 Clooney Park West 2 Ballymoor v Inishowen; 19:00 Killea Drumkeen v Global Premier Soccer; 19:00 Newbuildings Newbuildings FC v Mid Ulster YL; 19:00 Prehen 3 Trojans FC v Oxford; 19:00 Prehen 4 Northend Utd v Portadown FC; 19:00 St Columbs Pk 2 Tristar FC v Partick Thistle; 19:00 Strabane - Melvin 3G Maiden City Academy v Finn Harps; 19:00 The Glebe Strabane Athletic v Limavady Utd; 19:00 University Coleraine B Willowbank v First Choice Soccer.

Under-17 - 19:00 Ardmore Derry City FC v Kildrum FC; 19:00 Curragh Road 3G Ballymoney Utd v Dergview FC; 19:00 Leafair Altrincham FC v Letterkenny Rovers; 19:00 Moville Bayfield Global Premier Soccer v Inishowen YL; 19:00 Strathfoyle Maiden City Academy v Trojans FC; 19:00 Wilton Park Dundee Utd v Institute FC.

Under-19 - 19:00 Brandywell Stadium Institute FC v Derry City FC; 19:00 Lettershandoney Lagan Harps v Sion Swifts; 19:00 Lisnagelvin 2 Carndonagh FC v Park FC; 19:00 Roe Mill Road 3 Limavady Utd v Enagh FC; 19:00 University Coleraine A First Choice Soccer v Oxford Utd; 19:00 Vale Centre North Coast Utd v Fanad Utd.

Girls Under-9 - 10:45 Caw 1 Linfield Ladies B v Donegal Ladies B; Girls Under 16 - 17:00 Greencastle Ballinamallard Youth v Derry City FC; 17:00 Moville Bayfield Sion Swifts v Donegal WL; 17:00 Oakland Killen Rangers v Larne Youth; Ladies - 19:00 Greencastle Foyle Belles v Greencastle L

19:00 Lifford Celtic Derry City FC v Sion Swifts.