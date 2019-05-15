St Mirren CEO Tony Fitzpatrick does not want to lose Oran Kearney following Coleraine speculation

St Mirren CEO Tony Fitzpatrick says Oran Kearney 'would be mad to leave' the Buddies.

Speculation has intensified that Kearney is set for a dramatic return to Coleraine following the departure of Rodney McAree last week.

Fitzpatrick though says he does not want the Ballymoney man to leave Paisley.

"Oran has done a great job and would be mad to leave," Fitzpatrick told BBC Scotland.

"I know there is speculation [that Kearney will return to Coleraine] which is only natural but I don't want him to leave and I don't think we will lose him.

"I'm sure they would want him back because he was a real driving force for that football club and won them the cup.

"I speak to Oran every day, I spend a lot of time with him and I know he is happy here."

Kearney's men travel to already-relegated Dundee for their last match, while Accies host St Johnstone, with the team finishing 11th facing a two-legged survival duel with Dundee United or Inverness Caledonian Thistle of the Championship.

Coleraine have invited 'expressions of interest' for the vacant managerial role with the closing date the end of May.