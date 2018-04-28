Steven Crawford: Crusaders or Coleraine? Whoever lifts Gibson Cup will be deserving winners

So that’s it, after 3,330 minutes of football it all comes down to one final game.

Come 4.45pm today we will know who the 2017/18 Danske Bank Premiership champions are.

Crues boss Stephen Baxter and Coleraine manager Oran Kearney

What a race it has been for the Gibson Cup this year.

Whoever lifts the famous old trophy will be deserving winners.

Irish League: dramatic finale as Crusaders and Coleraine title battle goes to the wire

To date Crusaders have scored 104 goals in their 37 games, and Coleraine have only lost one league game all season!

Both sides have been remarkable, a fact borne out of them being 20 points clear of Glenavon in third.

There have been plenty of twists and turns along the way and I’ve no doubt Saturday’s games will throw up a few more intriguing moments.

Many are pointing to the fact that the Crues are playing Coleraine’s derby rivals.

But I’m quick to remember Blackburn Rovers visit to Anfield for the final game in 1995.

Rovers were slugging it out with Manchester United at the top of the Premier league, with everyone expecting Liverpool to roll over and take a thumping so that their bitter rivals from Manchester would win the league title.

But in fact Liverpool beat Rovers, and United stumbled to a draw at West Ham as the title headed to Ewood Park.

Football is a funny old game as we’ve heard countless times down the years and just when we least expect it, something happens to confirm it yet again!