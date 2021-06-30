Tickets on sale for Manchester United Academy games in Northern Ireland

That team, captained by David Beckham, which included Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and Northern Ireland’s own Keith Gillespie lifted the trophy by beating Scottish side Heart of Midlothian in a thrilling final.

And now three of Northern Ireland’s top youth sides will face some of Manchester United’s brightest prospects later on this summer.

United will play Coleraine at Seahaven, Portstewart at 7pm on July 26, Ballymena United at the Ballymena Showgrounds at 7pm on July 28 and Linfield at Dixon Park in Ballyclare at 7pm on July 30.

The 1991 team, captained by David Beckham, which included Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and Northern Ireland’s own Keith Gillespie lifted the trophy by beating Heart of Midlothian.

Tickets, priced at £7 (includes a souvenir programme), can only be purchased using the MyTicketApp.

Details on where you can download the app can be found at www.myticketapp.co.uk

The games, organised by Super Cup NI, are subject to current Covid restrictions and there is a limited number of tickets available for each game.

Early purchase is advised to avoid disappointment.

----

Click here to read Manchester United: Old Trafford youth side to play at Ballyclare’s Dixon Park

--

A message from the Editor: