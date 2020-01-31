TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY: Stewart Nixon and Curtis Allen on board at Coleraine in double swoop

Coleraine have closed deals for Curtis Allen and Stewart Nixon in the closing stages of the transfer window deadline day.

Allen is back at Coleraine Showgrounds for a second spell - with the 31-year-old returning on an initial loan deal from Glentoran but with a two-year contract set to kick in at the start of next season.

“I’m delighted to welcome Curtis back to the club,” said Coleraine boss Oran Kearney on the club’s official website. “He has scored goals throughout his career and I’ve no doubt he will continue to do so here.

“He was keen to come and I can’t wait to get working with him again.”

Nixon, 22, played a key role in Carrick Rangers’ successful promotion into the Danske Bank Premiership and Kearney admits he has been a long-term target.

Coleraine will send Alexander Gawne to Carrick on a six-month loan deal.

“It has taken a few days to get the deal over the line but we are pleased to sign Stewart on a three-and-a-half year deal,” said Kearney on the club’s official website. “He is a player we have tracked for a long period of time and we feel he is at the right stage of his career to make the move.

“He’s had a tough apprenticeship coming through the Championship and he’s earned his stripes in the Premiership over the last year-and-a-half.

“Alex will go on loan in the direction to get valuable minutes and and match time.”