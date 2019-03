Harpur's Hill Primary School produced an excellent performance at Coleraine Showgrounds on Wednesday night to lift their first Doherty Cup in over 30 years.

The Coleraine boys ran out 3-1 winners against Carnalridge Primary in a thrilling final in front of a huge crowd.

Harpur's Hill PS celebrate winning the Doherty Cup

Both sides deserved so much credit for the way they went about the game.

In the end though it was Harpur's Hill who were victorious, which led to scenes of wild celebrations.

Thanks to Stephen McCartney for the video highlights.