WATCH: Josh Carson delighted to help Coleraine reach another Irish Cup final

Josh Carson is hoping Coleraine can go one better than last year as they reached back-to-back Irish Cup finals.

The midfielder was part of the Linfield team which beat the Bannsiders in last year's final.

Josh Carson celebrates after putting Coleraine 3-1 up against Larne.

But he is hoping he can inspire his new side to Irish Cup glory this year after he scored in the 3-1 semi final win over Larne.

"To get to another Cup final is brilliant for me personally and for everyone involved with the club," said Carson.

"Hopefully we can go one better this year.

"Larne deserve a lot of credit they stuck in there. Thankfully we stuck at our job and killed the tie off.

"There's a lot of hunger and desire in our changing room and we are looking to go as far as we can."