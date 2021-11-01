Hallowe’en outings for runners

Alan Nevin at Portrush

That being said, it takes a lot to stop a Parkrun, so there was plenty of takers for a Saturday morning outing.

Some even dressed appropriately for the occasion!

There were 51 Springers doing the parkrun thing at five venues this spooky weekend with seven personal bests recorded.

Janet Patrick at Limavady

At Limavady Karen Robinson reached the personal milestone of 50 parkruns completed.

York - Catherine Byers 30:30

Portrush - Alan Nevin 19:08, Maurice Walker 19:45, Rhys Walker 22:14, Graeme Elliott 22:36 PB, Mervyn Thompson 23:01, Paul Moore 23:43, Cathy Adams 23:54 PB, Mervyn Adams 23:55 PB, George Brien 24:22, Sylvia Pollock 25:05 PB, Laurence Blair 25:23, William McCaffrey 25:47, Alanna Millar 25:52, Patricia Craig 26:13, Pamela Howe 26:17, Andrew Wilson 26:29, Grainne Moore 26:32, Andrew Wilmot 26:53, Fergal Mackle 27:16, Barry McBride 27:43, Pauline Duke 27:49, Amanda Scott 28:24, Gary Moore 28:45, Catherine Pinkerton 28:46, Elaine Montgomery 30:56, Lorraine Abernethy 31:10, Jonathan Huddleston 33:27, Caitriona Mackle 33:50, Peter Jack 37:54, Emer Thompson 46:52 Castlewellan - Ali Shaw 19:58 PB, Gary Kendall 23:01 Limavady - Chris Denton 18:05, David Shiels 20:37, Will Colvin 22:14, Fergus Thompson 22:37, Ryan Gray 23:07, Darren Walsh 23:08, Adrian Finlay 24:20, Pauline Mullan 26:29, Alan White 27:12, David McCool 27:18, Alan

Platt 27:19, Alison C Duncan 27:56, Leanne Quigley 31:17, Karen Robinson 31:51, Nicola White 33:16, Heather McLaughlin 33:21, Janet Patrick 38:41

Limavady Parkrun (unicorn and all)

Garvagh Forest - Jude Moore 19:23 PB, Majella McAteer 23:52, Rozzy Skuce 25:04 PB, Deborah McPhee 25:56, Michael McKeown 26:17, Anne Marie McKenna 32:09, Paul McKenna 32:30, Colin Conolly 33:44

Leanne Quigley at Limavady