Katie Mullan proud our Irish heroes

Ireland’s history-making ladies hockey team returned to a heroes’ welcome in Dublin on Monday afternoon.

It was the stuff of dreams for the Irish side as they defied the odds to progress to the World Cup final.

Unfortunately they were defeated in Sunday’s final by kingpins the Netherlands. But local woman Katie Mullan who captained the side with great distinction, said they had succeeded in their dream of causing a shock.

“We wanted to come here and cause an upset, and flip me, we’ve caused an upset,” she said after the game. “All the girls have enjoyed every single second of it. It’s stories like this, this is why we all play sport and it’s amazing talking to people from other nations, literally everyone was behind us because we did something really, really special. I’m just so proud of the girls.

“I really think we’ve put hockey on the map and we’ve made a real difference.

“You always say at the start of each, you want to inspire the next generation and sometimes you don’t really think about it but now I think we’ve definitely done that and it’s more than we ever could have imagined.”