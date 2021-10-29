Mayor’s reception for All-Ireland winning camogie team

Pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, at a reception in Cloonavin are members of the successful Intermediate Antrim Camogie team

The players and their coaches were invited to the event by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes.

Among those in attendance were team captain Lucia McNaughton from Loughgiel, who with her teammates made history last month by beating Kilkenny in the final at Croke Park.

Congratulating the team on its success, the Mayor said: “This was a fantastic achievement by everyone involved, and I’m very pleased to have had this opportunity to welcome the squad to Council’s headquarters in recognition of their success.

Pictured at a reception in Cloonavin is the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, and the Intermediate Antrim Camogie team captain, Lucia McNaughton from Loughgiel

“A lot of the team are from the Causeway Coast and Glens area, which makes the success even more significant for the Borough.