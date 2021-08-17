McDonald’s Fun Football Festival makes a welcome return to Coleraine

McDonald’s Fun Football Festival comes to Coleraine

professional coaches from the Irish FA – in a fun environment.

The events will be attended by well-known McDonald’s Fun Football ambassadors as well

as the expert qualified coaches, who will run a host of fun and engaging introductory football sessions.

From skills and drills to inflatable games, there will be something for all the family.

The festival is free to the public and open to children aged 5-11 and their families and will be held from 10am-4pm on Monday, August 30 at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

There is no requirement to register in advance to attend the fun festival, however attendees will be required to register upon arrival at the events in line with Covid-19 guidelines.

The McDonald’s Fun Football Festival is a key element of the partnership between McDonald’s and the Irish FA on the grassroots football programme, which also sees Fun Football sessions and the Grassroots Football Awards delivered each year.

Northern Ireland legend and McDonald’s Fun Football Ambassador Pat Jennings commented: “This summer McDonald’s is giving thousands of kids across the UK the chance to play football and participate in these unique events for free – and I would strongly encourage families from across Northern Ireland to get involved.

“The McDonald’s Fun Football programme is for everyone – it doesn’t matter what your child’s ability is. It’s about getting kids active and giving them an opportunity to have fun with their friends and family.

“After more than a year of ongoing restrictions, it’s so important now more than ever that kids are given the platform to be active and play sports for the benefit of both their mental and physical health.”

McDonald’s recently celebrated the huge milestone of providing five million hours of free Fun Football to children in the UK a year ahead of their 2022 goal, before vowing to offer 1.5 million more hours in the next 12 months.