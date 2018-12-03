Millburn Primary School crowned Outstanding Sports School 2018

Millburn Primary School is celebrating yet again, having been crowned ‘Costa Outstanding Sports School 2018’.

The school was recently presented with the award by former Irish and Ulster rugby legend, Andrew Trimble, during a celebration event held in school on Friday 30th November.

A wide array of guests, including representatives of various local sporting clubs, Causeway Coast & Glens Council, ETI, local councillors, DENI, Ulster University and EA joined the Millburn pupils and staff in sharing in this most recent success.

Mrs Sharon Lamont, Principal, in her presentation to the audience, said: “Winning such an accolade wasn’t easy and it didn’t happen overnight but it’s clear that Millburn Primary School never gives up, beating over 7500 other entries from Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales this is an incredible achievement.

“This success happened because the children, we have and have had the pleasure of working with, are enthusiastic and talented.”

Mrs Lamont went on to praise the efforts of the whole Millburn PS team. “The Millburn pupils are encouraged and developed by a dedicated staff, exceptionally led by our Vice-Principal and PE co-ordinator, Mr Ruairi McClean,” she said.

“This Millburn team have always, and will continue to go the extra mile to ensure that every child has the opportunity to succeed.”

With currently 19 physical development programmes out of 27 extra-curricular clubs offered to the children within the school, free of charge, every child has the opportunity to develop a love of sport.

Joel Cassells, World and European Champion Rower and a former Millburn pupil, addressed the audience via video-link, commending Millburn on their most recent outstanding achievement. He spoke about the power of sport and how it can change the lives of people.

Mrs Lamont reiterated Joel’s message saying: “As a school we know the positive impact participation in sport can have at an individual level, through fostering self-esteem and confidence, developing determination, perseverance, focus and concentration, in addition to supporting health and well-being. We also recognise how all of these can, in turn, be successfully transferred into the classroom, providing opportunities to improve educational attainment and this is evidenced by our academic achievements.”

Millburn PS has demonstrated a passion to afford children within the Borough, the opportunity to successfully compete in sporting tournaments in France, Sweden and China in recent years. This totally inclusive, Millburn, approach has ensured that true and lasting friendships have been formed , based on mutual understanding and respect. It has helped towards community cohesion, fostering active contributors to our society, through the vehicle of sport.

Mrs Lamont, on behalf of everyone associated with Millburn Primary School, concluded by saying: “We are proud of our school and what it stands for. We are proud of this award. Our school is in the heart of the community with the community at it’s heart.”

She praised those parents and grandparents, who regularly turn out in vast numbers, not only to support their children but the school’s many and various teams, explaining that in everything Millburn does, these partnerships are crucial!

Obviously, the school isn’t affectionately known as ‘Team Millburn’ for nothing - Millburn Equals Success!