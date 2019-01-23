American Football: Causeway Giants hope to become legends

American Football is not only hugely popular on TV, it’s the fastest growing sport on the island of Ireland!

Twenty-eight teams of almost 3,000 athletes play in two all Ireland leagues representing cities, counties, regions and universities.

Now the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough finally have their own team - The ‘Causeway Giants’, Why not be part of it?

The Causeway Giants are a team built from the ground up by the players, for the players.

They are seeking to develop the sport in an under-represented, yet enthusiastic and knowledgeable part of the country, the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

“We’re excited to kick off our first season as a new American Football Club and bring the sport to the Causeway Coast,” said Chairman Raymond Keenan.

“The level of interest in the area has been absolutely incredible.

“We’ve a great bunch of lads turning out to train week on week and are looking forward to playing our first game.”

The Causeway Giants are on the hunt for driven individuals who are interested in being a part of the team to help compete in their inaugural season commencing April 2019.

Regardless of your experience, size, fitness level or gender, the Causeway Giants are welcoming everyone to join!

There are also some non-playing roles available for those want to take part off the pitch.

For full information on how to get involved with the team, please check out the Causeway Giants facebook page.

If spectating is more your thing they’d love to see you down at their game days at The Showgrounds, Coleraine.

Will you be part of the Legend?

For gameday information regarding the Causeway Giants, please check social media.

Be sure to like the Causeway Giants page on Facebook for event announcements, giveaways, game night promotions and more for the 2019 Causeway Giants season!

Log on to www.facebook.com/CausewayGiants/