Armoy Motorcycling Road Racing Club thanks long term sponsors

Ballymena based Torquetronix and Bathshack alongside many other local companies from across Northern Ireland continue their invaluable support for the 10th anniversary Armoy Road Races, Bayview Hotel Race of Legends 2018.

Following a hugely successful Armoy Road Races in 2017, 17 local companies have made the decision to come back on board as proud sponsors, to assist the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club in celebrating 10 years of the Armoy Road Races.

Led by title sponsor, the Bayview Hotel and event sponsors Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Tourism Ireland and Bathshack, others include Park Electrical Services and Armoy Construction as sponsors of the Senior Support Race 1, First4Printing sponsors the Supersport Race 1 with Armoy Homes and JW Hickinson & Co as joint sponsors of the Junior Support Race.

Supporting the club for many years, Molly’s Bar and Restaurant is sponsoring the Moto 3/GP 125c, Roadside KIA sponsors Supersport Race 2, local woman, Fay Stewart is sponsoring the Classics and the Diamond Bar and Mermaid Club are joint sponsors of the Lightweight Super Sport Race.

Finally, Kells based Torquetronix sponsor the Open Race for another year, Clyde Shanks sponsors the Supertwin Race, and Michelin sponsors Senior Support Race 2, alongside Paul McAuley of PMA Contacts sponsoring the coveted Man of the Meeting.

Bill Kennedy MBE, Clerk of the Course said, “I say it every year, but the club truly is indebted to our sponsors, without them, bike week would not be possible.

“Every year, I am astounded by the support the club receives from companies and individuals across Northern Ireland, it’s great to see so many people wanting to help the local community thrive and it leaves a fantastic culture in the area. Even after 10 years, we still have the same faces willing to support the club, with new companies wanting to get involved. It’s fantastic and I can’t thank each and every one of them enough.”

This year, Bike Week runs from Saturday 21st July until Saturday 28th July with the races taking place on Friday 27th July and Saturday 28th July 2018 culminating in the ‘Bayview Hotel Race of Legends’.

“Through the help of a strong community, the Armoy Road Races has grown to be one of the best national road races in Ireland and now in our 10th year, I look forward to celebrating that achievement with all those who have supported us throughout the years,” Bill continued.

“I would like to ask all our racing fans to support the companies who sponsor us each year, in any way they can, even if it just as small as a thank you!”

For more information on Armoy Road Races, visit www.amrrc.com or search for ‘AMRRC’ on Facebook or follow on twitter @ArmoyRoadRaces.