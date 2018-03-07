ATHLETICS: Grammar School pupils through to Irish finals

Coleraine Grammar School will be well represented at the Irish Schools Cross Country Competition to be held in Waterford on March 10th.

Matthew Beveridge in year 10 ran a fantastic race at the Ulster Schools Finals picking up the bronze medal out of a field of over 100 runners.

Hermione Skuce was placed fourth overall in the Intermediate race, earning herself a place at Waterford and also winning a place representing Northern Ireland at the London Mini marathon.

The senior girls team comprising of Elle Beveridge, Rebekah Hunter and Ruth Carson were the second placed team in their age group so they too represent the school at the Irish Finals.

Congratulations to of all of these runners and best wishes for the finals.