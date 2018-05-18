ATHLETICS: Springwell runners enjoy Belfast Marathon

The Mayday bank holiday saw the traditional Belfast City Marathon with 17,000 runners taking to the city streets for the Marathon and associated relay race.

The day’s event was overshadowed by the tragic death of Limavady man, Stephen Heaney who collapsed on the Sydenham bypass and Springwell RC would like to offer their condolences to Stephen’s family and friends.

Springwell RCs Catherine Bell Allen and Dave King at the Milton Keynes Weekend of Running.

The race was dominated by the Kenyan athletes with Eric Koech winning the mens event in 2.18.19 and Caroline Jepchirchir won the ladies race in 2.41.23.

As always Springwell RC were well represented at the event and even had four of our members assisting the masses by providing pacing. Darren Walsh, Chris Denton, Ali Shaw and John Butcher brought their combined experience of over 200 marathons to assist runners in achieving their targets.

Springwell RC Results - 163rd Hugh Boyle 3.19.44, 168th Karen McLaughlin 3.19.28, 221st Michael Johnson 3.25.22 PB, 259th Dale Corbett 3.27.52 PB, 298th Terry Glenn 3.31.10 PB, 430th Simon McLean 3.42.42, 437th Bob Purcell 3.43.11, 440th Nigel McNeill 3.42.45, 466th Nelson Hanna 3.44.11 PB, 508th John Gordon 3.47.49, 517th Graeme Morrison 3.43.20, 529th Richard Baker 3.48.07, 538th Pamela Mooney 3.49.39, 593rd Keith Nixon 3.50.40, 750th Chris Denton 3.58.13 (PACE), 755th John Butcher 3.58.21 (PACE), 778th Helena Dornan 4.00.16, 995th Ali Shaw 4.13.39 (PACE), 1114th Stephen Cassidy 4.20.31, 1187th Owen Anderson 4.25.20 PB, 1305th Darren Walsh 4.30.45 (PACE), 1425th Andrew Kincaid 4.39.58 PB, 2135th Fergal Mackle 5.59.35, 2194th Andrew Wilmot 6.39.07

In the relay race Springwell RC had nine teams taking part, 8 based on a Wacky Races theme.

215th Geoff’s Lazy Looks 3.41.51, 247th Caitrionas Can't Run Hill Mob 3.44.12, 253rd Margaret Flip Stop 3.44.27, 260th The Reliables 3.44.47, 445th Kate Dashardly 3.55.11, 591st Colins Muttleys 4.00.31, 664th Meabhs Ruffcuts 4.03 44, 909th Grainnes Gruesomes 4.13.07, 935 Professor Paul Pending 4.14.09

The Milton Keynes Half Marathon was also on the Bank Holiday Monday and took place in very hot conditions.

Representing Springwell RC were Catherine Bell – Allen and Dave King who finished 833rd and 834th respectively in a time of 2.03.10.

As preparation for the Half Marathon they had taken part in the Rocket 5k on Sunday 6th May where Dave finished 477th in 24.41 and Catherine 480th in 24.44.