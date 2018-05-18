ATHLETICS: Success for Loreto athletes at NEBSSA Championships

Loreto College’s athletes had a good day at the local heat of the annual NEBSSA Athletics Championships on Friday 27th April, with several students qualifying for the NEBSSA Finals, to be held at the Antrim Forum on 3rd May.

At Under 13 level, the Year 8 Girls Relay team, of Amelia Rugulinska, Meabh Boylan, Niamh Guiney and Layla O’Hara, qualified for the NEBSSA Finals, as did Alana Benson (High Jump), Layla O’Hara (100 Metres), Leon Boyd (100 metres), Niall McLaughlin (800 metres and Shot), Niamh Guiney (200 metres) and Sophie Coyle (800 metres).

At Under 14 level, Lorcan Calvert (Year 9) qualified in the Long Jump, Niamh McGarry in the 800 metres, and Zofia Czajka in the 100 metres and Long Jump.

At Under 15 level, Cara McLaughlin qualified in the 1500 metres, Jodie Canning in the Javelin, Lauren Thom in the 800 metres, Lucy O’Kane in the 1500 metres, while at Under 16 level, Tolu Jide-Ojo qualified in both the 100 metres and the Long Jump.

The students were congratulated on their success, and wished well for the next round of competition, by Mrs Maureen McCullough, Head of PE at Loreto College, and by Mr Michael James, College Principal.