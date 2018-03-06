ATHLETICS: Ulster Finals success for Loreto College runners

Several students from Loreto College Coleraine had a successful day at the Ulster Schools’ Cross Country Finals, held on 21st February at Mallusk.

Loreto was represented on the day by Sophia Coyle, Niamh McGarry, Cara McLaughlin, Lauren Thom, Cormac Carr, Niamh Carr, Molly Brennan, Abigail McBroom and Shakeera Nazeer. With the first fifteen in each age group selected for the All Ireland Finals later in the term, Loreto had four qualifiers.

Sophia Coyle

Sophia Coyle qualified for her race in tenth place, Niamh McGarry in fifteenth place, Cormac Carr in fourteenth place and Niamh Carr in a wonderful second place.

All the students who represented Loreto at Ulster level were congratulated by Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College. Mr James especially congratulated the four students who qualified for the All Ireland Final, wishing them every success at international level.

Niamh McGarry