Big step for Ladies cricket in the North West

The North West Cricket Union have also announced that as part of their drive to promote women’s cricket, an all-female team has been entered in Qualifying 3 this season.

Altogether, the NW Women’s XI team, selected from the representative training squad will compete in six away fixtures plus cup games.

The historical first fixture takes place on Sunday May 26 at the Bleachgreen. The squad is coached by Stephen McCartney and Gary McDaid.

It looks an intriguing decision by the Union and the girls will be looking to show that they can readily compete at this level.

The presence of a new team will also serve to freshen up the Q3 division and inject healthy competition between the other contenders and the wider cricketing community.

The women’s squad will be keenly watched over the course of the summer to see how well they can cope in a completely new and challenging environment.