BOWLS: Ballybrakes Christmas Tournament

Ballybrakes Community Indoor Bowling Club held their Annual Christmas Short-mat tournament, once again sponsored by Taylor Bowls and Basil Knipe Electrics, Ballymoney from Wednesday 27th December until Monday 1st January with Finals Night on Satruday 6th January.

Once again there were a large number of entries The singles section qualifiers were Joseph Beattie, Cecil Dillon and Jal Richardson all St Marks, Portadown, Andi Duncan Ballymena BC, Glen Smith, Cookstown HS, Lyn Hamilton, Glendermott, Ian Craig 2nd Donegore, Alan Paul Cookstown HS, Rodney McCutcheon, Rosemount, Brian Trimble, Old Bleach.

Winner of the singles tournament, Alan Paul on, pictured with Club President Willie McCaw.

The pairs qualifiers were, Martin McAleese and Davy Walker St Colman’s, Dervock, Cecil Dillon and Jal Richardson, St Marks, Portadown, Chloe Wilson and Jordan Rankin, St Colmans/Derramore, Megan nd Graham Wilson Michelin, Jonny Wilson and Michael beattie Dromore NS, Ken Shirley and Aaron Tennant St Colmans, Don McNamara, Derek McCann Spa GC, June Teacy and Adam McPherson Leck.

The pairs final was contested between Ceceil Dillon/Jal Richardson against the under 18 pairing of Chloe Wilson and Jordan Rankin with Dillon and Richardson just edging it with a 10-8 win.

The final of the singles was last year’s singles and pairs winner Andi Duncan playing Alan Paul, with Alan coming out the winner 11-5.