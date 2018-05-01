BOWLS: Sensational performance from Coleraine rocks Seasiders

Coleraine had a sensational victory to win by thirty two shots against reigning champions Portrush last Saturday at Lodge Road.

The Bannsiders, having lost one or two members during the close season, had promoted a number of players from the B team; whilst, the visitors have added one or two players to their squad from that which claimed the title last season.

It was a whirlwind start to the game as the home side were 31 shots ahead in the early stages of the game before it was reduced to 27 shots at the halfway stage.

However, the Bannsiders knew they couldn’t take the foot of the gas as they had came back from a 31-shot deficit to win this corresponding fixture last year.

Coleraine continued to bowl well and opened up a staggering 50-shot advantage with a quarter of the game to go before eventually sealing a fantastic 32 shot victory.

On rink five, Ian Ross’ four had a superb win against Jackie Smyth’s quartet. It was a decent start in the early stages for the home rink as they opened up a three shot lead and it was a similar story at the halfway stage as they held a narrow two shot advantage.

Jordan Dallas, Jimmy O’Neill, Basil Kennedy and Ian kept the pressure on and played good bowls to move 10 shots in front by the 16th end and there was to be no let up from Ross’ men as they eventually claimed a well earned 31-14 victory.

On rink two, Jonny Calvin’s four had a tough battle with Ian McClure. It was a fantastic start to proceedings for the home quartet as they romped into an early 13-0 lead before the visitors reduced the deficit slightly to nine shots at the halfway point.

Paul O’Neill, Kris McGrath, Mark Mason and Jonny moved 12 shots ahead with five ends remaining before seeing the game out to claim a solid 21-19 result.

The rink of Mark Broderick, Stephen Brewster, Alan Irwin and Russell Miller had a very good win against Gary McCloy on rink four.

The home rink opened up an early 9-0 lead before extending it to 10 shots at the halfway stage as they kept up the pressure.

It was a similar story at the three quarter mark in the game as they maintained the 10-shot advantage before Miller’s men closed out a 20-12 victory.

Over on rink three, Victor Dallas’ men had a good win against Simon Colvin’s quartet. Brad Hutchison, Gary Tosh, David Gaile and Victor were eight shots to the good in the early stages of the match before it was reduced to six shots at the halfway stage.

The Coleraine lads kept pegging away and soon moved 11 shots clear by the 15th end; before they eventually won a hard fought contest 23-18.

It was a fantastic result for the Coleraine men as they put in an excellent team performance to win by 32 shots, showing a steely determination about them; something that captain Jordan Dallas had called for pre-match.

The Bannsiders claimed all seven points from a very tough match, however, it is only the first fixture of an arduous season.

Next up for the Lodge Road side is a home game against Limavady on Monday night in the Senior League.