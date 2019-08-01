Brigade aiming to retain Bank of Ireland NW Senior Cup Final

Captain Andy Britton is hoping Brigade can clinch the second part of a possible quadruple when they face Glendermott, in this weekend's Bank of Ireland NW Senior Cup Final.

The Beechgrove men have already won the Sam McConnell Charity Cup, are just one victory away from clinching the Long's Supervalu Premier League and like the Senior Cup, are in the final of the Faughan Valley Cup.

Brigade captain Andy Britton, picked up last year's man of the match award.

The two day showpiece final, which will take place at Eglinton CC from 12noon on Friday and Saturday is sure to attract a big crowd, as the Waterside neighbours face each other for the first ever Senior Cup final.