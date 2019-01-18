Civic reception held for Junior Supersport Champion Eunan McGlinchey

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has held a civic reception for a rising motor racing star from Aghadowey.

The event also remembered a very important lady, Norma de Bidaph, on her first anniversary.

Eunan McGlinchey pictured on the podium after one of his successful races last year.

Eunan McGlinchey was crowned Junior Supersport Champion at Brands Hatch circuit after making a hugely impressive debut last year.

It was a season to remember for the 20-year-old, who claimed victory in the opening race of the newly formed championship followed by a raft of podium finishes for County Cork based Team #109.

He was also the first recipient of the Norma de Bidaph Perpetual Trophy, named after a stalwart of the sport who passed away just over a year ago.

Offering her congratulations, the Mayor Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “Eunan has shown what can be achieved through hard work and perseverance, and he is clearly passionate about his chosen sport.

It is fantastic to see him leading the way and representing the Causeway Coast and Glens at this level. He has a very successful career ahead of him and I would like to offer my very best wishes as he prepares for the season ahead.”

Eunan’s racing career began when his grandfather John bought him a motocross bike when he was ten. Over the next few years he crafted his skills before switching to tarmac, which saw him win five national titles in his first full season.

This brought him to the attention of Team #109, marking the start of what would prove to be a very successful partnership for the British championship season.

This year Eunan is looking forward to getting back to racing and is happy and excited to be racing for Team #109 in the BSB Superstock 600 championship.