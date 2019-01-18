Coleraine girls Under-15's win National Indoor hockey title

Coleraine Hockey Club's U15's are Ulster Hockey BDO National indoor champions for the second year in a row.

The competition held at Antrim Forum showcases the indoor game in Ulster. Coleraine came through a tough qualifying group against Lurgan, Bangor, Lisnagarvey, Port North and Armagh.

Ulster Hockey President Adare Brady presenting the BDO Ulster Hockey Indoor Championships 2019 winner to Coleraine U15's Captain Faye Young

In a closely contested final against Bangor, an Eva Gaston goal won the game and Coleraine retained their indoor title.

Faye Young captained the team so well and in Eva Gaston Coleraine had the top goal scorer in the tournament.

Amy Symington was the teams Player of the Tournament with her tenacity in defence and driving runs forward. Coleraine team - Jenna Watt, Amy Symington, Kenya McCartney, Zara Craig, Faye Young, Eva Gaston, Skye Hallam and Kia McCartney.