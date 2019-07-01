Coleraine Specsavers help Open volunteers keep their eye on the ball

Coleraine Specsavers are doing their bit to give back to those volunteering at the upcoming 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush, by offering them free eye tests for the whole month of July.

In a few short weeks, from 14th-21st July, over 190,000 golfing fans are expected to descend upon the Causeway Coast as the iconic championship returns to Northern Ireland for the first time in almost seventy years.

Around 350 event volunteers will provide a warm local welcome to visitors, while 12,000 volunteer marshals have been called upon to direct the crowds.

The team at Specsavers in Coleraine want to ensure the eyesight and eye health of all those giving up their time is as well looked after as our golfing guests.

The free eye test can be booked by calling the store or visiting the website, and redeemed by showing a volunteer pass/confirmation email in-store.

Judith Ball, Store Director said: “The whole of Northern Ireland, and in particular the Causeway Coast, is gearing up for what is set to be an incredible 148th Open – the buzz is already building and we hope the sun shines.

"There will be thousands of spectators in Portrush, and millions watching on global screens. Without the enthusiastic volunteers, the event could not happen.

“It is a massive community effort to host this unmissable event, and we wanted to make a contribution.

"It seems fitting to help ensure the volunteers’ eyesight is in ship shape while the golfers keep their eye on the prize!”

To book an eye test at Specsavers Coleraine simply call 028 7032 6346 or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/coleraine