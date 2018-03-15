Cricket: Much-travelled Steve Lazars on the move again

Former Ballymena overseas player Steve Lazars has joined Ardmore ahead of the new season after spending 2017 on the north coast with Coleraine.

The all-rounder didn’t set the world alight at Sandel Lodge if truth be told but there were certainly glimpses of his talent.

He scored a half century as the North West Warriors held on for a draw against Leinster at Oak Hill and he proved a potent threat with the ball throughout the summer.

Indian-born Lazars said he was relishing his new challenge at the Bleachgreen and added that he has been working hard over the winter to ensure he hits the ground running.

“I’m really excited with the prospect of a new challenge playing with Ardmore. I’ve kept myself fit during the close season so I will be ready to go as soon as it starts next month.

“Ardmore have talked to me about helping consolidate their batting line up in the middle order as well as giving a left arm spin bowling option to the team.”

Lazars, who spent the 2016 season with Lisburn in the NCU, confirmed that he has already trained with his new team-mates and has been impressed with the coaching structure that includes Kevin Martin, Gary Neely and Bobby Rao.

The new man said he was keen to get going now and admitted that he still has big ambitions to continue representing the Warriors.