Eoghan Rua manager not surprised at players’ second Derry title

Delighted Eoghan Rua coach Sean McGoldrick praised his side’s attitude as the best in the country as Coleraine secured a second Derry senior title.

It has been quite a journey for McGoldrick and his players with the dedicated core of the 2010 title winning side still turning out and the Eoghan Rua coach was delighted to see them get their reward.

“They’re a great group. The attitude they have, the commitment they have, I don’t think you’d find any better in the country,” claimed McGoldrick.

“Despite the disappointments in the last few years, some of the performances in the championships weren’t good, and we were a bit immature and indisciplined. They’ve been learning as they go along and they always do because they’ve such a great attitude to training and preparation for games. It’s no surprise they were able to win another one.

“They’re a very tight group. They’re great friends and enjoy one another’s company. You have to remember there are families involved. Apart from our family, there’s the Mullans and the Dalys, that’s making up at least 10 of the players out of three families. While we’re a town club, that aspect of it is similar to a rural club.

McGoildrick said Barry Daly’s first half goal was the shot in the arm his side needed after a difficult opening spell.

“Lavey were putting us under quite a lot of pressure, and when we broke out and got the goal it gave us a lot of belief and a bit of a cushion, and it knocked them back,” he added.

“We were able to get another couple of points and that made it a bit more comfortable. They came at us really strong in the second half, big Cailean coming in caused problems, but our boys have learned to dig in and keep going, and that’s really what got us over the line.”

Midfielder Niall Holly believes Sunday’s final would be appreciated more than their historic 2010 victory over Ballinderry.

“You appreciate it more,” he explained, “When you win your first, you think they are going to come along like buses but they don’t and it’s brilliant to win it with this bunch of fellas. I know it’s a cliche but you won’t get a harder working bunch of players than this group. It’s the same boys that have been doing this since 2006 so it is sweet.

“I will enjoy this one probably more than 2010 as you appreciate how rare a thing days like this are.”